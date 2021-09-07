Modi govt can talk to Taliban, but not farmers: Surjewala

New Delhi: Mounting further attack on the BJP-led government for suppressing the voice of the farmers, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Tuesday that the BJP government has lost the confidence and the mandate of the people and it should leave.



Taking a jibe at the Centre, the Congress leader further said that when the government can talk to the Taliban, then why the same government is not talking to the farmers of their own country.

"The Modi government has the time to go Doha for talks with Taliban, but the same government has no time for farmers who are sitting 20-km away from the Prime Minister's Office at the border of the national capital for the last 10 months. They are not even allowed to enter Delhi," he said, adding that PM Modi should leave all his work and call farmers for a dialogue to resolve the issue.

Hitting out at the Haryana government, Randeep Surjewala said that the Khattar government is suppressing the voice of farmers by blocking internet.

The Congress leader further said that the Haryana government is acting like a dictator as it has deployed multi-layer security at the place where Mahapanchayat is to be held and internet has been blocked.

"Around 30 battalions, including the central forces, have been deployed to ensure security and to avoid any untoward incident. The government has created a war-like situation under which farmers and jawans are fighting with each other," he said, adding that despite peaceful protest by farmers, the government is suppressing their agitation by using water cannons.

Accusing Haryana CM of police excesses on farmers, the Congress leader demanded resignation of Khattar if the Haryana CM didn't talk to farmers and listen to their demands. Khattar and Dushyant Chautala have no moral right to stay in the office and both of them must resign, he said.