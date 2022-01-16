Mizoram reports 875 new COVID-19 cases, two more fatalities

Aizawl: The COVID-19 tally of Mizoram rose to 1,52,255 on Sunday as 875 new cases were recorded, 33 more than the previous day, a health department official said.

The single-day positivity rate stood at over 18 per cent, up from 12.94 per cent on Saturday, as the fresh infections were detected from 4,824 sample tests, he said.

Two more COVID fatalities from Serchhip and Khawzawl districts in the last 24 hours raised the death toll to 570, the official said.

The two patients succumbed to the infection at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) in Aizawl.

At least 151 children were among the newly infected people, and 69 had recently returned to Mizoram from other parts of the country, he said.

Aizawl district logged the highest number of fresh cases at 408, followed by Lunglei at 90 and Hnahthial at 81, he said.

Mizoram now has 8,921 active cases, while 477 people recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,42,764.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stood at 93.76 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far conducted 15.79 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, the official said.

Over 7.73 lakh people have been inoculated till Friday with around six lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.

At least 5,480 people have so far received precautionary doses since January 10, he added.