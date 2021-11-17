Mizoram reports 495 new COVID-19 cases, 4 fatalities

Aizawl: Mizoram on Wednesday reported 495 new COVID-19 cases, 152 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 1,29,845, a health department official said.



The single-day positivity rate further dipped to 8.87 per cent from 11.30 per cent the previous day, he said.

The new cases were reported from across all 11 districts with Aizawl registering the highest at 174, followed by Lunglei (67) and Champhai (56), he said, adding that 133 children were among the newly infected people.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 467 as four more people have succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

The northeastern state now has 5,390 active COVID-19 patients, which is 4.15 per cent of the total cases.

A total of

1,23,988 people have recovered from the infection so far and the COVID-19 recovery rate now is 95.48 per cent.

According to data released by the state information and public relations department on Wednesday, Aizawl district has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 79,455, followed by Lunglei (10,995) and Kolasib (8,020).

Of the total 467 deaths, Aizawl district reported the highest at 325, followed by Kolasib and Lunglei, which reported 30 and 29 respectively, it said.

With 540 cases so far, Saitual district reported the least COVID-19 case, while Khawzawl district has not reported any COVID-19 death so far, the data said.

The state has so far tested more than 13.83 lakh samples for COVID-19 including 5,174 samples on Tuesday.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said that over 7 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far.