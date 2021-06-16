Mizoram reports 268 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Aizawl: Mizoram reported 268 new COVID-19 cases and one more death in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 15,899 and death toll to 71, an official said on Wednesday.



A 92-year-old woman from Aizawl district succumbed to the infection on Tuesday evening, he said.

The state now has 3,637 active COVID-19 cases, while 12,191 people have recovered from the infection, including 194 people on Tuesday.

According to the official, 268 fresh cases were detected from 2,443 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

He said that 221 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Aizawl district, Lunglei (16), Kolasib (12), 6 each from Siaha and Lawngtlai districts, 3 each from Champhai and Saitual districts and one case was reported from Mamit district.

More than 60 children and a healthcare worker were among the newly infected people, he said.

Six patients have travel history and the rest 262 were found to have locally contracted the infection, the official said, adding that 129 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 76.28 per cent and the death rate is 0.44 per cent.

The state has tested 4,38,999 samples for COVID-19 till date.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, 3,14,844 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine of which 53,260 people have received both doses of the vaccine.