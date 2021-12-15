Mizoram reports 234 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 more fatalities

Aizawl: Mizoram's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,38,847 as 234 more people tested positive for the virus, while two fresh fatalities raised the toll to 525, a health department official said on Wednesday.



The northeastern state now has 2,678 active cases, and 1,35,644 patients have thus far recovered from the disease, including 412 since Tuesday, he said.

Mizoram's Covid recovery rate stood at 97.69 per cent and the death rate at 0.37 per cent.

It has so far tested more than 14.72 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi, over 7.26 lakh people have been inoculated till Tuesday.