Mizoram reports 131 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 19,455

Aizawl: Mizoram on Monday reported 131 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 19,455, a health official said.



The fresh cases were reported from Aizawl (124) followed by Lunglei and Kolasib districts 3 each and Mamit one case.

All the patients, including 31 children, were found to have locally contracted the disease, the official said.

At least 101 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19 and the remaining 30 are asymptomatic, he said.

The single-day positivity rate was 21.54 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 608 samples tested through Rapid Antigen Test and a TrueNat facility, he said.

Mizoram now has 4,324 active COVID-19 cases while 15,040 people have recovered from the infection, including 177 on Sunday, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 77.30 per cent and death rate is 0.46 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 91.

The state has so far tested over 4.77 lakh samples for COVID-19 and more than 4.9 lakh people have been inoculated.