Mizoram records dip in single-day COVID-19 cases

Aizawl: Mizoram on Monday registered 249 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in two months, raising the tally to 1,12,84, while three fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 386, a health department official said.

On Sunday, the state had registered 948 new cases and the day before 932 infections.

According to the official, the single-day tally is usually less on Mondays as several testing centres, including the RT-PCR laboratory at Zoram Medical College (ZMC), remain closed on Sundays.

Mizoram, however, has been recording below-1000 single-day infections over the past four days, bringing some relief to the administration and people.

As many as 1,389 people have recuperated from the disease since Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,00,829, the official said.

The average positivity rate stands at 12.62 per cent and the recovery rate at 89.34 per cent.

Of the 249 fresh cases 145 were recorded in Aizawl, 30 in Serchhip and 20 in Saitual.

At least 58 children are among the newly infected people.

According to state's Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), more than 12.22 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, 2,464 of them on Sunday.

As many as 11.8 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries till October 16, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said.