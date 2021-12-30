Mizoram logs 202 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Aizawl: Mizoram's COVID-19 count rose to 1,41,157 on Thursday with 202 fresh cases, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 542, a health department official said.



At least 38 children were among the newly infected people, he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 9.80 per cent from 6.70 per cent the previous day.

Of the new cases, Aizawl district reported 82 infections, Mamit (48), Khawzawl (19), Lunglei (11), Kolasib (11), Lawngtlai (12), Serchhip (7), Saitual (6) and Champhai (6), the official said.

The northeastern state now has 1,570 active cases, while 1,39,045 people have so far recovered from the infection.

Mizoram has thus far tested more than 15.04 lakh samples for COVID-19.

Over 7.30 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday, State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi added.