Mizoram logs 130 fresh COVID-19 cases
Aizawl: Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,35,970 on Saturday as 130 more people tested positive for the infection, 28 fewer than the previous day, a health official said.
The single-day positivity rate increased to 26.16 per cent from 23.69 per cent on the previous day as 497 samples were tested for the infection.
The toll remained unchanged at 717 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.
Lunglei district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 37, followed by 27 in Aizawl and 14 in Lawngtlai.
Mizoram now has 772 active cases, while 2,34,481 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 124 on Friday, he said, adding that the discharge rate was at 99.36 per cent.
The state has tested more than 19.66 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, and fully vaccinated 7.36 lakh people.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Day after CBI raid, Sisodia says 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be Modi vs...20 Aug 2022 7:45 AM GMT
India's star Olympic football captain Samar 'Badru' Banerjee dead20 Aug 2022 7:43 AM GMT
Delhi Cong holds protest, demands Sisodia's resignation20 Aug 2022 7:26 AM GMT
Terror financing case: Police raids underway in J-K's Poonch20 Aug 2022 7:15 AM GMT
Light rains likely in Delhi20 Aug 2022 7:07 AM GMT