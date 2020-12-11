Missing woman, her 3 kids found dead; husband attempts suicide

Thane: The bodies of a woman and her three minor children, who were reported missing since late October, were found hanging from a tree near here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The woman's husband attempted suicide after the decomposed bodies of his wife and children were found in forests at Pacchapur under Bhiwandi taluka of Thane district on Thursday, they said.

Inspector D M Katke of the Padgha police station said the four were reported missing since October 21 and their bodies were spotted hanging from the tree by villagers who contacted the police.

The deceased were later identified as Ranjana Bangri, 30, her two daughters and a son, all aged between 6 and 12 years, the police said.

The bodies were shifted to a government hospital at Bhiwandi for post-mortem, the police said.

The woman's husband, Sripat Bangri, attempted suicide by consuming poison and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, they said.

For now a case of accidental death has been registered and further probe was on, they added.



