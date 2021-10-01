Minister visits NGMA to review e-auction of mementos gifted to PM

New Delhi: Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Prahlad Singh Patel visited the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) on Thursday to review the 3rd round of e-auction of prestigious and memorable gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the occasion, Patel said that Modi is the first Prime Minister of the country, who has decided to auction all the gifts he receives for a noble cause of conserving the lifeline of the country-the river Ganges through "Namami Gange".

The Minister said that the e-auction provides an opportunity to the general public not only to possess the invaluable memorabilia gifted to the Prime Minister but also for contributing to the cause of preserving the holy river Ganga. He thanked PM Modi for this innovative and noble initiative.

The e-auction is being held from September 17 to October 7 through the web portal www.pmmementos.gov.in. In this round of e-auctions, around 1348 mementos will be e-auctioned. The mementos include the equipments gifted to the Prime Minister by winners of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The items with the highest value in the e-auction are the Javelin used by gold medalist Sumit Antil in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games and the Javelin used by Neeraj Chopra in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games with the base price at Rs one crore each. The lowest priced item is a small sized decorative elephant for Rs 200.