Mine tragedy: Rescue operation over after recovery of 5 bodies

Dhanbad/ Ranchi: After extricating five bodies from an abandoned coal mine in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, government authorities and the Eastern Coalfields limited Wednesday called off the rescue operation, while locals and leaders of political parties claimed more people were still trapped under the debris.



The district administration and ECL management have barricaded Gopinathpur colliery in Nirsa block, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Superintendent of Police (Dhanbad-Rural) Reeshma Ramesan has launched a probe.

"There are no chances of finding anybody in the debris. The rescue operation has been stopped and the spot has been barricaded...A probe has been initiated by the SIT to ascertain the reasons

behind the mishap," said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pitamber Singh Kharwar.

At least 24 people have died in accidents, including illegal mining, at ECL's mines in Nirsa itself since 2019, an official said.

Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandip Kumar said those killed in the Gopinathpur incident, including four women, were not illegal miners, and they had gone to the abandoned open cast mine just to collect residual coal lying around. He assured the families of those killed that no FIRs will be lodged against them.

The scene of the tragedy is around 45 km from the Jharia coalfields where scores of underground fires are

still blazing in hollowed out mines, as coking coal worth crores of rupees goes up in smoke every year.

The first of the fires was detected in the early 20th century. Some could be extinguished while many still burn.

Thousands of families have shifted to safer places as village clusters sat atop blazing coal mines, a Coal India official said. He said some 1.04 lakh families, including over 72,000 illegal settlers still need to be evacuated from 595 sites.

Smoke from the underground fires can be seen billowing out of craters on farms and along the highways.

Meanwhile, former Nirsa MLA Arup Chatterjee has claimed many people are still trapped under the debris. He insisted 13 people were killed in three mining incidents that occurred simultaneously in the area, including at the Gopinathpur colliery.

"I had informed SDPO, Nirsa, and Sub-divisional Magistrate of Dhanbad at around 7.30 am on Tuesday. Had they responded quickly, villagers would not have taken away the bodies," Chatterjee said.