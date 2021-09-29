Min raises income limit of disabled dependents for family pension

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Tuesday said it has decided to enhance the income criteria for grant of family pension to children and siblings suffering from mental or physical disability.

At present, a disabled child or sibling of a deceased pensioner is eligible for family pension if his or her monthly income from sources other than family pension is not more than Rs 9,000 along with the dearness allowance component.

"Accordingly, such child/sibling shall be eligible for family pension for life, if his/her overall income from sources other than family pension remains less than the entitled family pension at an ordinary rate that is 30 per cent of the last pay drawn by the deceased government servant/pensioner concerned plus the dearness relief admissible thereon," it said in a statement.

The financial benefit in such cases will come into effect from February 8, 2021. "Presently, the disabled child/sibling is eligible for family pension if the monthly income of disabled from sources other than family pension is not more than Rs 9,000 along with dearness relief thereon," it said.