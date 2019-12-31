Min Nityananda Rai appeals to Mamata not to oppose CAA

Darjeeling: Nityananda Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to oppose CAA.



"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should site the reasons for opposing the CAA; who all will be adversely affected and how. Or is she opposing just for the sake of opposing?" questioned Rai talking to media persons in Siliguri on Monday.

"The refugees, persecuted and driven out from the neighbouring countries had taken refuge in India. They had been waiting till now for a Messiah to ensure that they too get citizenship rights. Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has brought a humane bill to deliver the refugees from darkness" claimed Rai. He also stated that the bill in no way dilutes the Constitution. "The Act is both legal and constitutional. It is a central subject. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will realize this with time and accept it. She should abstain from giving provocative speeches and rumors. Even the so called intellectuals should study the Act in depth before opposing" stated Rai.

The Minister assured that the Act will not affect Article 371 in any way.