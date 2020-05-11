Mild cases to isolate in homes for 17 days, no test after completion

New Delhi: Keeping in view the movement of a huge number of stranded migrant workers, the Union Health Ministry has revised its self-isolation policy that allows very mild/mild patients to stay in isolation at their homes after submitting an undertaking on self-isolation and there will no testing after the completion of home isolation



period.

As per the revised norm, patient under home isolation will end home isolation after 17 days of onset of symptoms and if the patient has no fever for 10 days.

As per the revised guidelines, when a COVID-19 suspect found to be very mild or pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer during the clinical examination, in that case those patients can choose for self-isolation after making a declaration that the person has the requisite facility at their residence for himself/herself and also for quarantining family

contacts.

The guidelines issued on Sunday w are in supersession of the guidelines issued on April 27 that had advised institutional isolation for mild patients too.

As per the new norms, a caregiver need to be available to provide care on 24 x7 basis with the coordination with a hospital for the entire duration of home

isolation.

Also, the caregiver and all close contacts of such cases have been advised to take hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical

officer.

Also, if the patient shows symptoms like difficulty in breathing, persistent pain in the chest, mental confusion or inability to arouse, developing bluish discolourations of lips/face, then the patient's caregiver would immediately contact the treating

hospital.