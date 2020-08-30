Mayawati welcomes unified' central policy regarding Unlock 4 guidelines

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday welcomed the unified policy of the Centre pertaining to Unlock 4 guidelines.



The Union home ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains would be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people would be permitted from September 21.

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12.

"The unified policy (ek saamaanya neeti) of the Union home ministry pertaining to lockdown/unlock to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic is welcome. This has long been the demand of BSP. It will stop (people from) indulging in politics in the garb of coronavirus, and the public will get more facilities, Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a significant directive, the home ministry said state governments shall not impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the central government.