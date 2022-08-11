Mayawati reviews Gujarat poll preparations, indicates BSP will fight on its 'own strength'
Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday held a meeting to review the preparations for the Gujarat Assembly polls, indicating that the party will fight on its "own strength".
According to a statement, the BSP president regretted that the poor and Dalits in Gujarat have been waiting for long for proper social, political and economic justice.
This worrying situation can be changed by struggle and better election results, Mayawati said as she reviewed the party's preparedness to contest the Assembly elections later this year on its "own strength", the statement added.
During the meeting with the party office-bearers from Gujarat, she stressed that the poor in the state are eagerly waiting for their "acche din" (better days), which will not come through the election promises of the BJP but with their proper participation in government.
People of the country know very little about the poor condition of migrant labourers in Gujarat, on which the BSP needs to be more active, the BSP president said.
She said this time Aam Aadmi Party is playing its own tricks with poll promises like the BJP and distributing "revdi" or offering freebies but this won't safeguard interests of the poor, Dalits and other marginalised sections.
This is neither helping in the BJP-ruled states, including UP, nor it is of any assistance to the poor sections in AAP-ruled states like Delhi, she said.
