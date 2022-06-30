Mayawati asks BSP workers to work hard to convert mass support into votes

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Thursday cautioned her partymen against the designs of the rival political parties and asked them to work hard for converting its mass support into votes at the time of elections.



She said this while holding a meeting of the BSP office bearers and workers in the aftermath of the recent by-elections on two Lok Sabha seats, and also deliberated in detail about her backing the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Mayawati said it was only because Murmu is a woman belonging to the Scheduled Tribes which is an integral part of the 'Bahujan Samaj', that BSP supported her.

According to a party release issued here, the BSP president urged her partymen to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and take forward the work of expanding the base more rapidly and issued guidelines in this regard.

"Though BSP is based on strong ideological and political bases but due to the rival parties making all-out efforts through their casteist narrow tactics etc., the immense public support of the party is not transferred to votes at the right time. Keeping this in mind, the party has to be very careful and work ahead," she was quoted as saying in the meeting.

The BSP president said the rival casteist parties are against the BSP and its humanitarian movement, especially the electoral successes and eventually unite against it.

Referring to the Muslim community, in particular, she said, "A particular community has to be saved from being misled, especially because of such blatant anti-party tactics."

Mayawati who had recently announced that her party will back the NDA presidential candidate also explained to her partymen about the reasons behind the move.

The BSP has decided to support Droupadi Murmu, a woman belonging to the Scheduled Tribes society since she belongs to the marginalized ST community which has been an integral part of the Bahujan Samaj, and not because of any party or individual, she said.

"The BSP has taken this decision independently and it is neither in favour of the ruling NDA nor against the opposition UPA. It is clear that the UPA never took the BSP into confidence while deciding its common candidate," Mayawati clarified.

She also alleged that the 'Agnipath' military recruitment policy was brought without serious discussions because of which the youth are angry and called for a satisfactory solution for the same.

The meeting discussed the prevailing conditions in the country and the state which are an "outcome of the wrong policies and arrogance of the governments" and stressed that this has led to the problems like poverty, inflation, unemployment and chaos reaching serious levels, the party release said.

Terming the government's attitude towards these problems as negligent, the BSP president demanded strict action against the anarchic elements and those creating hatred, rather than appeasing them or acting only in name, it said.

She also alleged that the wrong policy of arrests and demolition was continuing only to divert attention. The government considers only winning elections as the criteria of the welfare state.

The party chief asked the Centre, the UP and other state governments to rise above party politics and take strict action against those creating communal and casteist violence and hatred in the country.