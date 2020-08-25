Massive landslide forces closure of Jammu-Srinagar

Banihal/Jammu: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended early Tuesday after heavy rains triggered a massive landslide in Ramban district, blocking the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, officials said.



Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic (National Highway), Ajay Anand said the landslide struck the highway at Dalwas around 5 am, also damaging a portion of the road.

The agencies concerned have started the road clearance operation to restore the highway, he said adding the restoration work would take time given the damage to the road.

Traffic was stopped at Qazigund in south Kashmir following the landslide, the officials said.

The traffic on the highway plies from Jammu and Srinagar alternatively in view of the ongoing work on the four-laning project.

Light motor vehicles from both sides were also stopped at various places due to the closure of the highway, the officials said, adding the stranded vehicles would be given priority once the highway is restored.