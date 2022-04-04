Mann to DCs: Ensure on-spot redressal of people's grievances

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked the Deputy Commissioners to regularly convene outdoor meetings in the field especially in villages to ensure on the spot redressal of people's grievances to their satisfaction.



Chairing a meeting of the Deputy Commissioners here at Punjab Bhawan, Bhagwant Mann asked them to organize special camps along with their team of officials in a particular village or town at their doorsteps for prompt resolution of pending issues or problems faced by the general public in a result-oriented manner.

Terming the DCs as eyes and ears of state administration, Bhagwant Mann said, "You are the real face of

the government because people have direct interface with

you rather than us (government) as they repose unflinching trust and confidence

in you". He also urged them to conduct surprise checks at

the Saanjh Kendras as these centres have been primarily set up for the convenience of the public and asked them to provide citizen-centric services seamlessly.

In recognition of the best performance of Divisional Commissioners, DCs, SSPs, SDMs and other field officials, Bhagwant Mann also announced to honour such officers/officials with the 'Best Performing Award' to further motivate them to serve the people with missionary zeal.

In a bid to bring the drug addicts in the mainstream, Bhagwant Mann gave a target to start and upgrade all the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in all the districts within a month so as to effectively rehabilitate the youth, which had gone astray and

fell prey to drugs. He said since the rehabilitation of drug addicts is of paramount significance and would be instrumental to lead them a life of self-respect.

The Chief Minister also assured the Deputy Commissioners of complete autonomy to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities and capacities without any political pressure. He, however, said that due respect and basic courtesies must be extended to the people's representatives and the common man being a prime duty.