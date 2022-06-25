Mann leads Punjab Assembly in obituaries on first day of session

Chandigarh: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, on Friday, led the Vidhan Sabha in paying tribute to eminent personalities, freedom fighters, political personalities, and noted Punjab Singer, who had passed away since the last session of the Assembly.



On the first day of the Budget session of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the House paid respects to Former Ministers Hardipinder Singh Badal and Jathedar Tota Singh besides Formers MLAs Sukhdev Singh Sukhladhi and Shingara Ram Sahungra. The House also paid tribute to the Freedom Fighters Tara Singh, Swarn Singh, Crora Singh, and Sukhraj Singh Sandhawalia, who played a pivotal role in emancipating the country from the clutches of British imperialism.

Meanwhile, the House also paid homage to mountaineer Gurcharan Singh Bhangu Arjun Awardee who was bestowed this prestigious award in 1965 for successfully climbing the highest peak of the World, Mount Everest and great Athlete Hari Chand Arjun Awardee who brought laurels for the country in the field of athletics.

The House also paid tributes to the famous Punjabi Singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu (Sidhu Moosewala) who had carved a niche for himself in the vast field of music and entertainment. House also paid homage to former Junior Vice President of SGPC and eminent Sikh personality Principal Surinder Singh.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls as a mark of respect during the obituary references.