Mann hands over Rs 1 cr cheque to martyr's kin
Chandigarh: Reiterating the commitment of the state government to extend help to the families of soldiers attaining martyrdom, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of Jawan Kuldeep Singh, who laid down his life in the service of the nation on the Indo-China border.
"Kuldeep Singh from 21 Sikh regiments of Indian Army had made the supreme sacrifice of his life while defending the borders of the country and Punjab government salutes this brave heart," the Chief Minister said while offering condolences to the family members at village Lohke Kalan.
The Chief Minister said that his government is always at hand to help and support the family. He said that the countrymen will always remain indebted to Jawan Kuldeep Singh, who attained martyrdom to safeguard the
security and sovereignty of the country.
Paying glorious tributes to the martyr, Bhagwant Mann said that he brought glory to the country and especially to Punjab through his exemplary courage.
He assured the grieved family members that the state government was duty bound to help them. "I understand it's a collosal loss but instead of grieving his demise, we must feel proud as he has laid down his life for a greater cause," Mann said.
