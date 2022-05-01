Mann announces Rs 1500 per acre aid for farmers opting for DSR

Chandigarh: Taking a major decision for state's peasantry, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced Rs 1500 per acre financial assistance to farmers adopting direct sowing of rice (DSR) so that the depleting water table could be saved besides extending a helping hand towards the farmers.



In a video message Bhagwant Mann while giving a clarion call to the farmers asked them to bring more agricultural land under direct sowing of paddy instead of the traditional paddy transplantation. The Chief Minister futher said that farmers could start the direct sowing of rice from May 20, 2022. Bhagwant Mann also mentioned that Punjab Government would not only provide Rs. 1500 per acre financial help to farmers implementing direct paddy sowing in their fields but the Agriculture Department would also extend requisite cooperation and support for the same.

Expressing concern over the decreasing groundwater table by day, the CM underlined the need to save the groundwater. The traditional methods of paddy sowing leads to excessive consumption of water, which resulted in depletion of water table, said the CM adding that some districts had fallen in red zone category.

In a fervent appeal to farmers, Bhagwant Mann said, ''This season not only you yourself come forward for direct sowing of rice but also motivate your relatives and friends for this in interest of Punjab. Joint efforts can save the decreasing water table and all of us should join hands for this noble cause.''