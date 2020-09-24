Manipur CM drops three ministers from Cabinet

Imphal: Amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday dropped three ministers from the council of ministers.



Governor Najma Heptulla has accepted the recommendation, according to her letter to the chief minister.

The three cabinet members dropped are minister for agriculture and animal husbandry, V Hangkhalian, minister for social welfare and cooperation, NemchaKipgen, and minister for education, labour and employment, Radheshyam Singh.

Notably, the CM and state BJP chief S Tikendra Singh had recently visited Delhi, where they met several central leaders, including the party's national president J P Nadda.

Sources in the party said they discussed various issues, including the modalities of effecting a cabinet rejig and matters related to impending assembly bypolls.

Five seats recently fell vacant in the 60-member House in Manipur following resignation and disqualification of MLAs.