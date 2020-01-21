Mandaviya takes part in round-table of UNAIDS
New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday participated in the high-level roundtable of UNAIDS (the Joint United Nations programme on HIV/AIDS) on the theme Access for all: Leveraging Innovations, Investments and Partnerships for Health at World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland. In a one-hour long discussion Mandaviya said, "Health needs to be accessible for all and innovative technologies and solutions can play a key role, including in bridging economic inequalities."
