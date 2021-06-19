Man shot dead in Singur, wife robbed of valuables

KOLKATA: A man was shot dead at Singur in Hooghly by two miscreants on Friday afternoon. The accused snatched valuables from the deceased man's wife who was also travelling with him.



According to sources, Manoj Mondal (50) — who is a motor van driver — of Singhaberia in Hooghly, was returning home along with his family members from Haripal on Friday afternoon when the bike-borne miscreants tried to stop them on Durgapur Expressway near Mahistikri area.

Mondal did not stop. When he was about to reach the Singhaberia area, the accused blocked the motor van's way and compelled him to halt. They snatched the ornaments Mondal's wife and daughter were wearing. When he tried to stop them, one of them fired a round. The miscreants then fled the spot. Police rushed Mondal to Singur rural hospital where he was declared brought dead. A murder case has been registered at the Singur police station against the unknown accused.