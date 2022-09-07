Man kills mother in Thane, tries to pass it off as suicide

Thane: A man allegedly strangulated his 50-year-old mother to death in Maharashtra's Thane district and tried to pass it off as a case of suicide, police said on Wednesday.



The incident took place on Monday in Kalyan town and the 34-year-old accused, identified as Ravi Pumni, was arrested on Tuesday, inspector S G Gavali from Kolsewadi police station said.

The man, who worked at a factory in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai, used to have frequent quarrels with his mother Saroja Pumni over domestic and monetary issues.

The duo again had a fight on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, the official said.

The man allegedly strangulated his mother to death using a rope on Monday morning, he said.

He later hung the victim from a ceiling fan with a cloth to pass it off as a case of suicide, the official said.

After the autopsy report indicated strangulation, the Kolsewadi police on Tuesday registered a case against the man on charges of murder and destruction of evidence based on a complaint by his father, he said.

A probe is on into the case, the police said.