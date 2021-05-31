Man killed over old dispute in Mumbai; hunt on for 2 accused

Mumbai: A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two persons over an old dispute in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.



The incident took place late Sunday night when the victim, who worked with the city civic body's cleanliness department, was chatting with his wife and other family members outside his building in Wadala area, he said.

Two persons arrived there and allegedly stabbed him multiple times with a sharp weapon before running away, he said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

The incident was the fallout of an old dispute between the victim and the accused, the official said.

The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said, adding that efforts were on to nab the accused.