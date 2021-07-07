Man killed in tiger attack; 2nd incident in 2 days

Nagpur: A 62 year-old-man was mauled to death by a tiger at a forest in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, the second such incident in two days, officials said on Wednesday.



The body of Motiram Garmale was found in Hadla beat of the Brahmapuri division on Wednesday morning, a statement issued by Chandrapur's chief conservator of forests said.

The victim had gone to his farmland and was missing since Monday evening, the release said.

"The body was found in compartment No. 957, Halda beat/round, Brahmapuri division, at 6 am today," it said.

On Tuesday, a 42-year-old man was killed by a tiger while he was grazing his cattle at a forest in Talodi range of the Brahmapuri forest division, officials earlier said.

The Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve is located in Chandrapur district.

There have been several incidents of human-animal conflict in the region in the recent past.