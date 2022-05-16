Man killed in clash between security forces and terrorists

Srinagar: A civilian was killed during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.



According to the police, terrorists fired upon a joint patrol team of the CRPF and the police near a bridge connecting Litter Pulwama with Turkwangam in Shopian.

During the exchange of fire, a civilian, identified as Shoib Ah Ganie was injured.

The police said the civilian was referred to the District Hospital in Pulwama where he succumbed to his injuries.

The terrorists, "after a brief chance encounter", managed to slip into nearby orchards, the police said.

A case has been registered and a search was underway for the ultras, the police said