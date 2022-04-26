Man killed by unidentified persons in Thane

Millennium Post
BY PTI26 April 2022 5:33 AM GMT
Thane: A 28-year-old man was killed by some unidentified persons here in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday in Badlapur township here, they said.

Some passersby spotted the body of Prasad Jinjukre, who used to do painting work, near a bridge and alerted the police, Badlapur East police station's senior inspector Srikant Sonde said.

The culprits had smashed the victim's face with a stone, he said.

The police suspect that the victim might have had a quarrel with some persons while consuming liquor, but the exact motive behind the killing was not yet known.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, the police said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

PTI

