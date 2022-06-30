Man held over social media post threatening PM Modi, Amit Shah
Hyderabad: A man, who allegedly put up a social media post threatening to behead Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was arrested here, police said on Thursday.
The man, in the post had said the RSS and BJP leaders should apologise for the controversial remarks on prophet Mohammad made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, or their heads will be separated, they said.
The Moghalpura police on its own booked a case against the man for the inflammatory post and arrested him on Wednesday, police said.
He was produced before a local court which directed the police to give him a notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a senior Police official said.
Section 41A of the CrPC mandates that in cases where one's arrest is not immediately necessary the police shall issue a notice directing the person (to appear before a police officer) against whom a reasonable complaint has been made.
Accordingly, police issued the notice to the man, who was subsequently let off, the official said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Uddhav faces uphill tasks of revitalizing Shiv Sena, regaining its...30 Jun 2022 10:28 AM GMT
Seamless coordination among maritime security agencies needed: NSA...30 Jun 2022 10:10 AM GMT
Gujarat BJP delegation found no discrepancies in mohalla clinics, govt ...30 Jun 2022 10:07 AM GMT
Mayawati asks BSP workers to work hard to convert mass support into...30 Jun 2022 10:05 AM GMT
Israel's parliament dissolves, sets 5th election in 4 years30 Jun 2022 9:55 AM GMT