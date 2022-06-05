Man brutally murdered on busy street in Delhi

New Delhi: Two brothers killed a 28-year-old man using a blade and stone slabs in a busy residential locality in Delhi in broad daylight allegedly over a monetary dispute, police said on Saturday.



A video footage of the incident which has gone viral showed residents retreating to their homes and people deserting the lane as the duo battered Narender alias Bunti, a resident of Azadpur, over a few minutes. A third man who was accompanying the assailants tried to stop the attack, but in vain.

The gruesome murder that took place in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area on Friday at around 2 pm was captured on a CCTV camera.

The footage showed the victim was walking when he was accosted by the two brothers who punched, kicked and attacked him repeatedly with a blade and stone slabs.

The victim, wearing t-shirt and shorts, was attacked by a man on the busy street. Within seconds, his brother joined him in mercilessly assaulting Narender. The duo and one other man had come on a scooty.

In the footage, the brothers -- Rahul Kali and Rohit Kali -- can be seen attacking Narender with a blade. He is repeatedly hit in the head by one of the accused with a stone. He continued to batter him in the head with a stone slab even as Narender lied motionless on the road.

Terrified passersby witnessed the incident but none could muster courage to come to the rescue of Narender.

Police said they were informed around 2.15 pm that a person was injured with a blade.

They reached the spot and Narender was rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital. He was referred to a higher medical centre where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Probe found that the quarrel broke out between Rahul and Narender over the issue of repeated demands of the victim to borrow money for his drug addiction, police said.

Rahul got annoyed and called his brother on Mandir Wali street, Azadpur village, and attacked Narender with a blade and repeatedly hit his head with stone slabs, the DCP said. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 of the IPC has been registered.