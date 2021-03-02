Man arrested for attempt to rape teenage girl in UP

Banda (PTI): A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a 14-year-old girl in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.



The 22-year-old man dragged the girl and tried to rape her on Monday when she was grazing goat in a forest area, Dehat police station SHO Pradeep Kumar Yadav said.

He said that the accused has been arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of IPC.

The girl has been sent for medical examination.