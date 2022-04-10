Mamata condemns 'attack' on Pawar's house

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday condemned the 'attack' on the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and called for stern action against the offenders.



"I condemn the attack on the residence of one of India's senior-most public figures, Sharad Pawar @PawarSpeaks and welcome the statement of @CMOMaharashtra for stern action against the offenders," Banerjee tweeted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed the police to take strict action against the perpetrators of the "attack".

Over 100 striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged a sudden and angry protest outside Pawar's residence in Mumbai on Friday afternoon when he was at home, alleging he has not done anything to resolve their issues.

After the protest, Pawar said that the agitated MSRTC workers were "misled by an unwise leadership".

His daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule tried to placate the protesters but in vain. Police eventually took them away and registered a case against 107 people.