Make efforts to restore Punjab's pristine glory: CM Mann to officers

Chandigarh: The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked the IAS and IPS officers of the state to make strenuous efforts to restore the pristine glory of state.

The Chief Minister, while congratulating the officers on auspicious occasion of Diwali, said that these officers are the backbone of the state government and they should perform their duty diligently and meticulously to ensure progress of Punjab and prosperity of its people. He said that it is the need of hour to make Punjab a front runner state in the country. Bhagwant Mann reiterated the firm commitment of his government to ensure holistic development of state adding that his government has already set the wheels in motion for this noble cause.

The Chief Minister said that now its the turn of the officers to make sure that the aspirations of our great freedom fighters are fulfilled by putting state on high growth trajectory. He expressed hope that every officer will put his best to make Punjab a leading state in the country. Bhagwant Mann also extended best wishes to the officers and their family on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

The Chief Minister also exhorted all the officers to be on vigil so that people can celebrate this Festival of Lights with full religious fervour and gaiety. He said that due care must be taken to avert fire incidents adding that if any such mishap takes place efforts must be made to minimise the loss to life and property. Bhagwant Mann also asked the officers to ensure that hospitals, across the state should remain on alert for tackling any sort of unfortunate incident on Diwali night.