Mahua Moitra, Prashant Kishor feature in Forbes' '20 people to watch in 2020' list

Kolkata: Mahua Moitra, Trinamool Congress MP and Prashant Kishor, poll strategic expert are among 20 important personalities who will attract attention in the next decade, according to a survey conducted by the US-based Forbes magazine.



Moitra, an MP from Krishnanagar, was the vice president of JP Morgan Chase in London when she resigned and joined politics in 2009. She joined Congress and later moved to Trinamool Congress in 2010. She was an MLA from Karimpur between 2016 and 2019 when she was elected as an MP. Her speeches in the Lok Sabha on the Citizenship Amendment Bill and other issues have attracted the attention of the MPs across political colour. The magazine has projected Kishor as a 'deciding figure' in politics over the next decade.

Kishor shot to fame in 2009 when he collaborated with the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi to prepare the strategies for the 2014 Lok Sabha poll for the BJP which project Modi as Prime Minister. Kishor had introduced the Facebook campaigning concept in India.

Later, Kishor helped Punjab Congress leader Amarinder Singh and V Jagan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh and prepared their election blueprint. He is preparing the plan of campaign for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party for the 2020 Delhi polls. He is also the poll strategist of the Trinamool Congress for the Assembly election scheduled to be held in 2021.