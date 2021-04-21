Maharashtra reports 62,097 new Covid cases, 519 deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 62,097 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 39,60,359, while 519 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official.



The new fatalities pushed the statewide toll to 61,343, he said.

Out of the 519 fatalities, 307 occurred in the last 48 hours and 114 last week, while 98 deaths took place in period before the last week, but were added to the toll now, the official said.

Also, 54,224 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 32,13,464, he said.

With this, Maharashtra's active cases increased to 6,83,856, the official said.

Mumbai recorded 7,192 new cases and 34 fatalities, taking the tally to 5,94,059 and the toll to 12,446.

With 2,65,925 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,43,41,736, the official said.

Currently, 38,76,998 people are in home quarantine, while 27,690 people are in institutional quarantine in the state, the health department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 81.14 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.55 per cent, the department said.

The states positivity rate is 16.27 per cent, it said.

The Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and its satellite towns, recorded 16,202 cases and 115 deaths, taking the count of cases to 12,35,843 and the fatalities to 21,907, he said.

Areas under the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation adjoining Mumbai reported 36 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

The Nashik division reported 8,601 cases, including 2,122 in Nashik city, while 2,033 infections were registered in Ahmednagar district.