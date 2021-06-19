Maharashtra records 9,798 COVID-19 cases, 198 deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday recorded 9,798 new COVID-19 cases, taking its case tally to 59,54,508, while 198 fatalities raised the death toll to 1,16,674, the health department said.



Of 198 deaths, 133 occurred in the last 48 hours while 65 took place in the last week. Another 450 deaths which had taken place earlier were added after reconciliation of records. The death toll, overall, went up by 648.

Discharged patients outnumbered new infections. With 14,347 patients getting discharged during the day, the total of recoveries reached 56,99,983.

There are 1,34,747 active cases in the state.

The recovery rate of Maharashtra is now 95.73 per cent, while fatality rate is 1.96 per cent.

With 2,20,897 tests conducted during the day, the number of samples tested for coronavirus so far rose to 3,90,78,541.

There are 8,54,461 people in home quarantine while 4,831 are in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai city added 758 cases which increased its caseload to 7,18,590, while 19 deaths took the fatality count to 15,266.

The larger Mumbai division including neighbouring satellite towns reported 2,051 COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths, taking the region's caseload to 15,71,515, and death toll to 31,129. Palghar district in the division reported 18 deaths on Friday.

The Nashik division reported 941 cases and 23 deaths of which 13 deaths were reported in rural parts of Ahmednagar district.

Pune division reported 2,665 cases and 25 deaths, of which 16 deaths were reported in Satara district alone.

The Kolhapur division's caseload increased by 3,106, while out of 71 new deaths, rural parts of Kolhapur accounted for 32 followed by 17 deaths in rural parts of Sangli district.

Aurangabad division reported 371 cases and 12 deaths, while 253 cases and eight deaths were reported in Akola division. The Nagpur division's COVID-19 caseload increased by 169 while it reported only four fatalities.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: Positive cases 59,54,508, New cases 9,798, Death toll 1,16,674, Recoveries 56,99,983, Active cases 1,34,747, Total tests 3,90,78,541.