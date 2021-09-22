Maharashtra adds 3,131 Covid cases, 70 deaths,

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,131 new COVID-19 cases and 70 fresh fatalities, while 4,021 patients recovered from the infection in the state, a health department official said.

With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 65,27,629, while the death toll increased to 1,38,616 and the number of recoveries shot up to 63,44,744, he said.

Maharashtra now has 40,712 active cases, the official said.

The number of daily cases and fatalities witnessed a rise as compared to Monday, when the state had reported 2,583 new COVID-19 cases and 28 fatalities.

The state has 2,72,098 people in home quarantine and another 1,704 in institutional quarantine, according to the official.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate stands at 97.2 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,73,07,825 after 1,43,424 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours for detection of the infection, the official said.

In Maharashtra, as many as eight districts - Dhule, Hingoli, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Bhandara and Chandrapur - did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases (in rural areas), he said.

Similarly, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Malegaon, Dhule, Jalgaon, Parbhani and Akola municipal corporations (urban areas) also did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The official said Ahmednagar district reported the highest 588 new infections and also the most deaths in the state at 21. Mumbai district registered 376 new infections.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest 1,135 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 796 in the Mumbai region. Among others, the Nashik region reported 670 new cases, Kolhapur 361, Latur 111, Aurangabad 24, Nagpur 20 and the Akola region 14. According to the official, among the 70 fresh fatalities, the highest 29 were reported from the Nashik region, followed by 11 each from Pune and Kolhapur regions.

Mumbai and Latur regions logged eight fatalities each, Akola two and the Aurangabad region one.

The Nagpur region did not report any fresh COVID-19 death.

The official said Mumbai witnessed 357 new COVID-19 cases and one death, while Pune city reported 166 infections and single fatality. Among the 40,712 active cases in the state, Pune district has the highest at 10,875, he said.

Out of the 63,44,744 recovered patients across the state, the highest - 11,05,883 - were from Pune district, the official added.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,27,629; new cases 3,131; death toll 1,38,616; recoveries 63,44,744; active cases 40,712; total tests 5,73,07,825.