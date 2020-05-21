Maharashtra: 43-year-old cop dies of Covid-19 in Pune
A 43-year-old police constable, who had tested positive for Covid-19, succumbed to the deadly infection at a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday, a senior police official said.
The constable was attached to the traffic branch of Pune police and was undergoing treatment at Bharti Hospital since May 10, the official said.
Click here for full Covid-19 coverage
The infected policeman was on ventilator support and died on Thursday morning, he said.
At least 26 personnel attached to Pune police have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, of which 14 have recovered from the infection and two have died.
The constable is the second coronavirus casualty in Pune police, after a 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector died of the infection earlier this month.
(Input and image from hindustantimes.com)
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
China creating hindrance in patrolling along Line of Actual...21 May 2020 2:14 PM GMT
WHO reports biggest single-day jump in global Covid-19...21 May 2020 2:11 PM GMT
72 Dead In Cyclone Amphan, Says Mamata Banerjee, Asks PM To...21 May 2020 2:00 PM GMT
At least 19 million children at imminent risk due to Cyclone ...21 May 2020 1:58 PM GMT
Cyclone Amphan: Toll rises to 72, Mamata Banerjee announces...21 May 2020 1:56 PM GMT