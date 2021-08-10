Maha: Thane logs 183 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Thane: With the addition of 183 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,47,038, an official said on Tuesday.



These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of six more people, which took the death toll in the district to 11,126.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,33,759, while the death toll has reached 3,213, another official said.