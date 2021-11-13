Maha: Thane district sees 130 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fatalities

Thane: With the addition of 130 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,67,409, an official said on Saturday.



These new cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of two more patients, the death toll in the district rose to 11,551. The mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,280 while the death toll is 3,289, an official said.