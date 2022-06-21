Maha: Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh's wife files complaint of her husband going 'missing'
Akola: Amid Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde and some Shiv Sena MLAs going incommunicado, party legislator Nitin Deshmukh's wife has filed a police complaint of her husband going 'missing', a police official said on Tuesday.
Nitin Deshmukh is the Shiv Sena MLA from Balapur in Akola district.
His wife Pranjali Deshmukh filed a complaint at the Civil Lines police station in Akola, stating that her husband was not reachable since Monday night, and asked police to find him soon, the official said.
Earlier in the day, sources said Shinde and some other Shiv Sena MLAs are camping at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city.
The political developments came a day after the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls when it lost one out of the six seats it contested.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
A passing problem?21 Jun 2022 3:23 PM GMT
A laggard approach21 Jun 2022 3:16 PM GMT
Srijit Mukherji on dark humour in 'Sherdil': Wanted to have a bigger...21 Jun 2022 3:14 PM GMT
Quest for a guardian21 Jun 2022 3:13 PM GMT
TXT to hold four shows in Asia in October21 Jun 2022 3:13 PM GMT