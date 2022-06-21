Maha: Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh's wife files complaint of her husband going 'missing'

Akola: Amid Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde and some Shiv Sena MLAs going incommunicado, party legislator Nitin Deshmukh's wife has filed a police complaint of her husband going 'missing', a police official said on Tuesday.



Nitin Deshmukh is the Shiv Sena MLA from Balapur in Akola district.

His wife Pranjali Deshmukh filed a complaint at the Civil Lines police station in Akola, stating that her husband was not reachable since Monday night, and asked police to find him soon, the official said.

Earlier in the day, sources said Shinde and some other Shiv Sena MLAs are camping at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city.

The political developments came a day after the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls when it lost one out of the six seats it contested.



