Maha sees 807 fresh Covid cases, 20 fatalities

Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded 807 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours and 20 fatalities, the state health department said on Saturday, adding that no new cases of Omicron variant was detected.

The tally of Omicron cases in Maharashtra remains at 17 so far. While seven of them have been discharged so far, the number of active cases of Omicron variant now stands at eight, it said.

With the new additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 66,43,179 and the death toll to 1,41,243, the department said.

The swab samples of 107 persons have been sent for the genomic sequence so far, of which results of 51 are awaited, it said.

Maharashtra's case fatality rate now stands at 2.12 per cent.

A total of 869 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,91,805 so far, it said, leaving

the state with 6,452 active cases with a recovery rate of 97.72 per cent.