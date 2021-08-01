Maha sees 225 Covid deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 225 fresh COVID-19 fatalities and 6,959 cases while 7,467 patients recovered, a health official said.

With the new additions, the tally of infections in Maharashtra reached 63,03,715 and the death toll to 1,32,791. The count of recoveries now stands at 60,90,786, leaving the state with 76,755 active cases, he said.

On Saturday, Maharashtra witnessed a marginal rise in fresh coronavirus positive cases compared to Thursday when the state added 6,600 new cases to its tally and 231 fatalities.

According to the official, among the 225 fatalities, the highest number of 61 deaths were reported from Kolhapur and Aurangabad regions, followed by 35 fatalities from the Nashik region. Pune region reported 27 fatalities, Mumbai region 22, Latur and Akola six each while Nagpur region reported seven fatalities, the official said.

A total of 4,76,609 people are in home quarantine and 3,166 in institutional quarantine across Maharashtra, the official added.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.62 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent.

Mumbai city witnessed 345 new cases and nine deaths, while Pune city added 297 infections and four fatalities.

With 2,06,747 new tests, the cumulative number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra climbed to 4,79,67,609.

Parbhani municipal corporation did not report a single case during the day, the health department said.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest 2,386 new COVID-19 cases in the day, followed by 1,863 in the Kolhapur region.

Of other divisions, the Nashik region reported 1,130 fresh cases, Mumbai region 982, Latur region 412, Aurangabad region 102, Nagpur region 52 and Akola region 32.