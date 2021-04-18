Maha reports over 67,000 new Covid cases, highest so far

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 67,123 fresh coronavirus cases, its highest single-day increase so far, taking the tally to 37,70,707, the state health department said.



Besides, 419 deaths due to the pandemic were reported in the state, which pushed the death toll to 59,970.

The state had earlier recorded its highest one-day spike in cases on Friday at 63,729. Before that, 63,294 cases had been recorded on April 11, followed by 61,695 on April 15.

As many as 56,783 patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 30,61,174, the department said.

The number of active cases increased to 6,47,933.

Mumbai recorded 8,811 new cases and 51 fatalities, taking the city's case tally to 5,71,018 and the death toll to 12,301. With 2,72,035 coronavirus tests conducted during the day, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,35,80,913.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 81.18 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.59 per cent. The state's positivity rate is 15.99 per cent.

The Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and its satellite towns, recorded 17,975 new cases and 85 deaths, taking the count of cases to 11,86,386 and the toll to 21,574. Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation area in the division reported 16 deaths.

The Nashik division reported 8,829 new cases, including 2,182 in Nashik city, while 2,189 new infections were recorded in Ahmednagar district. Out of 108 fresh deaths in the division, 35 were from Ahmednagar district, 16 from Ahmednagar municipal corporation and 19 from Jalgaon district. The Pune division saw 15,774 fresh infections, including 6,084 in Pune city. Out of 49 deaths reported in the division on Saturday, 25 deaths were from Pune city alone.

The Kolhapur division added 2,033 new cases while Aurangabad division reported 3,355 new cases.

The Latur division reported 4,952 cases along with 64 deaths. Of deaths, 23 were from Nanded district and 11 from Nanded city. Osmanabad and Latur districts reported 12 and 10 deaths, respectively.

The caseload of Akola division increased by 2,481 alongwith 40 deaths of which 13 are from Yavatmal district alone.

The Nagpur division registered 11,724 new cases, including 5,126 in Nagpur city, 2,358 in rest of Nagpur district and 1,218 from Bhandara district. The division also reported 43 casualties of which 23 were in Nagpur city and 11 in rest of the district.

Out of 419 deaths reported in the state on Saturday, 220 occurred in last 48 hours, 102 in the last week and rest in the period before that.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures as follows: Total cases 37,70,707, new cases 67,123, death toll 59,970, recoveries 30,61,174, active cases 6,47,933, people tested so far 2,35,80,913.