Maha reports 684 Covid cases, 8 of them infected with Omicron

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 684 new coronavirus cases, eight of them infected with the Omicron variant, and 24 fresh fatalities, the health department said.



With these fresh additions, the statewide coronavirus caseload rose to 66,45,136 and the death toll increased to 1,41,288, a health bulletin said.

On Monday, the state reported 569 new COVID-19 cases and five fatalities.

Eight new patients were found to be infected with Omicron, according to a report released on Tuesday by the Pune-based National Institute of Virology, the health department said.

Seven of them were from Mumbai and one from its satellite township of Vasai-Virar, the department said, adding none of the eight had an international travel history.

A total of 686 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the state's overall recovery count to 64,93,688, the bulletin said.

There are now 6,481 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.72 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, it said.

The bulletin said 1,05,007 people were tested for coronavirus during the day, taking their cumulative count in the state to 6,70,63,688.

Mumbai reported 225 new COVID-19 cases and one death, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, saw 314 cases and three fatalities.

The Pune division reported 218 new cases, Nashik (96), Aurangabad (12), Latur (13), Kolhapur (14), Nagpur (13) and the Akola division (four), the bulletin said.

The Pune division recorded 13 deaths.

Mumbai and Kolhapur divisions reported three deaths each, while Aurangabad and Nagpur divisions did not report any fresh fatality linked to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it said.

Each administrative division consists of a set of districts.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 66,45,136; new cases 684, death toll 1,41,288, recoveries 64,93,688, active cases 6,481, total tests 6,70,63,688.