Maha: Police constable dies after collapsing during morning parade

Thane: A 27-year-old constable attached to the Thane police commissionerate collapsed and died during a routine parade here on Thursday morning, an official said.



The deceased, Mahesh More, was posted in the Quick Response Team (QRT) of the city police. Around 7.30 am on Thursday, he collapsed when the parade was in progress, he said.

"More was rushed to the Thane civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The cause of his death is yet to be known and his body has been sent for a post-mortem," the official said.

Personnel of the Thane Nagar police station are carrying out an investigation, he added.