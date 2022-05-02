Maha min Nawab Malik admitted to hospital

mumbai: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested by the ED in a money laundering case, was admitted to hospital on Monday after he complained of fever and diarrhoea, his lawyer told a special court here and claimed that Malik's health had deteriorated and he was in a "serious" condition.



Last week, Malik (62), who was lodged in the Arthur Road jail, had sought interim bail on medical grounds from the special court for trial of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, Malik's lawyer Kushal Mor told the court that when the NCP leader's family members went to give him home food, they were told that he was shifted to the state-run J J Hospital.

Mor also told the court that Malik was ill since the last three days and that his condition has deteriorated and is "serious."

The lawyer prayed that Malik be shifted to a private hospital, saying that several medical test facilities are not available at the J J Hospital.

Special judge R N Rokade expressed concern over the prison authorities not informing about Malik's condition and that he was taken to hospital. The judge sought a report from the hospital and posted the matter for hearing on May 5.